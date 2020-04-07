David Allen Walker, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes Staff) – David Allen Walker, age 73, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born November 21, 1946 in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Lloyd J. and Ruth (Court) Walker.

David had worked for several companies in Columbiana and Mahoning counties.

He was a 1964 graduate of Salem High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He was a member of Salem Saxon Club Branch 19 and attended of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon L. (Schmidt) Walker whom he married January 8, 1972: sons, Daren (Sara) Walker of Mansfield and Nathan Walker (Mandy Braden) of Salem; grandchildren, Riley, Bailey, Dillon, Zachary, Lincoln and Preston; brothers, Neil (Sharon) Walker of Salem and Gary (Debi) Walker of Howard Ohio.

A private memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Stark Memorial with certified celebrant, Daniel P. Madden.

Interment will be at Grandview Cemetery.

The family will announce a public celebration of life at a later date.

A special thank you to Salem Regional Medical Center and Ohio Living Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 251 S. Broadway Ave., Salem, OH 44460.

During this time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To view David’s obituary or send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To plant a tree in memory of David Allen Walker, please visit our tribute store.