David Allen Roller, Greenford, Ohio

GREENFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Allen Roller, age 85 passed away peacefully from this world on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Born at the farm of parents Myron Earl and Gladys (Allen) Roller on April 3, 1934, David was raised in the Lutheran faith with siblings Eleanor, Gertrude (Blake) and Marjorie (Mitchell).

A lifelong member of the Greenford Lutheran Church, David excelled at basketball and enjoyed his time with his Greenford Bobcats teammates, graduating in 1952.

Prior to attending college at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, David met the love of his life, Geraldine (Block), of Washingtonville, Ohio; they married in 1956.

That same year, they moved into their home on their farm on West Middletown Road, where they raised cattle, corn, strawberries, wheat and Christmas trees, and later welcomed sons, Jeffrey Allen (Salem, Ohio) and Scott David (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania). The family was honored as Farm Family of the Year in the late 1970’s by the Mahoning County Extension Office. In 2002, David was named Conservation Award Winner by the Mahoning County Soil and Water Conservation District.

David was beloved by his family, neighbors and community.

He served as Scoutmaster of Greenford, Ohio Boy Scouts of America Troop #116 for nearly 25 years. He hiked, canoe, and camped with his sons and other Scouts across the region and country. David made numerous hiking and camping trips to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, traveled to 49 states, had a special love for Alaska and fishing in North Bay in Ontario, Canada.

David was a hard worker, serving as a technician for Central Ohio Breeding Association for over 40 years and giving his time to the Greenford Volunteer Fire Department for over 35 years. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, Lindsay Marie (Tampa, Florida) and Dylan Michael (Salem, Ohio), long-time church friends and with honorary family members Nicole, Tom, Tyler and Brant Rothbauer.

David was honest, humble, kind, non-judgmental, quietly funny and possessed an easy smile that lit up a room. He loved nothing more than seeing a beautiful sun set over the pond on their farm, working the land and being thankful for a life full of love, family, friends, faith and service. David’s light will be missed beyond measure and remembered forever.

A private service will be held Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Greenford Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Michael Knauff officiating, with a public memorial service planned later this year.

Those wishing to donate in David’s name, please consider The Green Township Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 14, Greenford, OH 44422 or Greenford Evangelical Lutheran Church P.O. Box 104, Greenford, OH 44422.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David Allen Roller, please visit our floral store.