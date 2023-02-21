GREENFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Allen Hiner, 83 of Greenford, sadly left us on Monday, February 20, 2023 after a long Parkinson’s illness.

He will be missed by the love of his life of 60 years, Martha (Clause) Hiner; son, Dean (Pam) Hiner; daughter, Sherry (Jeff) Taylor; son, Eric (Andrea) Hiner; grandchildren, Taylor (Evan) Savannah, Madison, Colton (Taylor), Madeline, Gracie, Levi and Briona; great-granddaughters, Quinn and Sloane; brother, Richard (Joanne) and sisters, Kathy (Davey) and Marge.

His brother, Raymond and sister, Virginia (Elb), preceded him in death.

Dave was born on February 16, 1940 in Salem, son of the late Albert and Helen Hiner.

A proud Greenford Bobcat, Dave was an athlete.

He enjoyed playing basketball, golf, gardening and of course, playing any kind of cards.

Dave worked for GM in Lordstown for 30 years.

He was an active member of Greenford Lutheran Church, Greenford Ruritan, and the Friday Men’s Breakfast Club.

Dave’s biggest joy was attending all of his children and grandchildren‘s activities, from sports to dance to music. He was a lifetime supporter of South Range Local Schools.

Dave was humble and kind. He will be missed by so many and will be remembered as saying “I have more than I ever thought I’d have.”

Dave’s wishes are for all to remember the times you shared with him as there will be no visiting hours or services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Greenford Lutheran Church, PO Box 104, Greenford, OH 44422.

Arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David A. Hiner, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 22 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.