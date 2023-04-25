SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Allen Goodman, Jr., 57, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

David was born on May 26, 1965, in Salem, the son of the late David Allen Goodman, Sr. and Audrey Kaminski-Maley.

David was a United States veteran serving in the Army.

David was a 1983 graduate of United High School and received his associate degree from AIT in Computer Science before joining the Army.

David worked at Bell and Howell as a service technician.

David was a member of the American Legion in Leetonia, former member of the Masons, also created the Ohio Line Dancing forum on Facebook and formed the Social Stompers Dance family, where he taught line dancing. He loved to volunteer at the Salem Parks Department as a DJ for the 4th of July and line dancing/entertainment for the CCW workshop and the Johnny Appleseed Festival.

David leaves to cherish his memory his wife, the former Cristy Baird, whom he married April 23, 1986; two daughters, Macy and Madison Goodman and one son, David Andrew Goodman, all of Salem; his mother, Audrey Maley of Salem; two sisters, Bonnie Gordon and her husband, Tod, of Salem and Tina Adathakkar and her husband, Pri, of Columbus; also stepmother, Debbie Goodman and two half-sisters, Amber Smith and Amanda Goodman, all of Salem.

He was preceded in death by his father, David Allen Goodman, Sr.

Friends and family will be received from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Stark Memorial, 1014 East State Street, Salem, OH 44460, where a funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Jay Eastman officiating.

