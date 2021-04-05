David Allan Breault, Sr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Allan Breault, Sr., died unexpectedly, Saturday April 3, 2021.

He was born on March 2, 1992 in Youngstown, Ohio, son of Robert and Sharon (Carlisle) Breault.

David worked as a welder recently at OTC in Louisville and previously at Hickey Metal Fabrication in Salem.

He was an outdoorsman at heart-loved fishing, 4-wheeling, hiking and camping. His true joy was spending time with his son, David.

Survivors include his wife, Misty (Wardell) Breault; one son, David A. Breault, Jr.; his mother, Sharon Breault of Salem; his father, Robert Breault and one sister, Ashley (Bryon) Potter of Tennessee. He is also survived by Benjamin Johnston, who was like a brother to him.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Harvey Carlisle; maternal grandmother, Norma Carlisle and William Wheatley, who was like a grandfather.

Friends and family will be received Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Stark Memorial from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Please adhere to social distancing, do not linger and bring your own mask.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home officiated by Ron Geist. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Stark Memorial Facebook Page.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Donations may be given to David’s family to help offset funeral expenses on gofundme https://gofund.me/14cefd4c.

To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David Allan Breault, Sr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.