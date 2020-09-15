David Alan Fitch, Sr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Alan Fitch, Sr. 69, concluded his journey on earth Monday, September 14, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born August 8, 1951 in Youngstown, son of the late Charles and Orsolena “Betty” (Billet) Fitch.

A hard worker, he retired from Quaker City Castings after 40 years of service as well as holding several part-time jobs through the years including but not limited to Ames and AutoZone.

A funny and wise man, he was well-liked by many. David always put others before himself and was there any time you needed him.

David was a devoted husband to Ellen Kay (Hartman) Fitch for 50 years; an amazing father to David (Peggy) Fitch and Andrew (Mandy) Fitch; grandfather to Emily, Gabriel and Andrea and the grand-cat Tigger. He was a hero, role-model and best friend.

In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren, David is survived by his sisters, Carol (Ray) Drummond, Sue (Dave) Bosker, Sandy (Tim) Bennett, Pam Protain, Debbie (Bob) James, Linda (Dan) Freet and Brenda (Bob) Bedio, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Stark Memorial with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon Saturday at the funeral home. For the safety of the Fitch family and visitors, please adhere to social distancing, and bring your own mask.

