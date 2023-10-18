SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Anthony Ventresco, 71 of Salem, passed away peacefully in Cambridge, Ohio on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

David was born on January 17, 1952, in Youngstown, the son of Patsy and Rose Ventresco.

In his youth he enjoyed watching the Yankees with his father, instilling a love of baseball that he would pass on to his daughters.

He served in the Army National Guard for 22 years during which he was awarded the Bronze Star for service over and above the call of duty in the Gulf War.

He spent his career as a restaurant entrepreneur, owning and operating several Ponderosa Steakhouses and V’s Steakhouse, as well as managing the Salem Golf Club.

He was passionate about his community and served as the president of Salem City Council for multiple years.

David loved dancing and spent a number of years tap dancing at Jane-Ette’s with his three daughters.

He is preceded in death by his wife, RoseAnn (Miller).

He is survived by his daughters, Katie (Bennett) Farrar, Angela (Kenneth) Donnelly and Kelly (Brad) Ventresco, as well as his seven grandchildren, Alaina, K.J., Nash, Andrea, Raffaella, Florence and Magnolia.

A Mass of Christian Burial to the public will be held Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church.

There will be no public calling hours.

Entombment will be at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Alzheimer’s Association, alz.org.

If unable to attend, join our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, or order flowers visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David A. Ventresco, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 19 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.