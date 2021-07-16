Dave William Nolan, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dave William Nolan, 81, died Friday, July 16, 2021, at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He was born June 8, 1940, in Malta, Ohio, son of the late Fred and Carrie (Kirkbride) Noland.

Dave was a 1958 graduate of Homer-Union High School in Morgan County, Ohio.

Dave worked at General Motors for 53 years.

In retirement, he enjoyed keeping busy with side work projects with his son, Billy.

Dave enjoyed going to the beach house, playing the Ohio Lottery, playing cards and spending time with the family.

He was a dedicated family man and was a hard worker, who never complained.

Survivors include his wife, Betty (Wiley) Nolan; whom he married October 22, 1960; four children, Darla (Scott) Shaffer of Du Bois, Pennsylvania, David (Kelley) Nolan of Salem, Kevin Nolan of Salem and Billy (Rachael Martin) Nolan of Salem; grandchildren, Travis Nolan, Nicole Noel Nolan, Patrick (Taylor) Finnegin, Tristan Shaffer, Arah Hope (Matt Nickerson) Shaffer, and Seneca Grace (Nathan Galentine) Shaffer; siblings, Donna (Russell) Lyons, Kay (Junior) Herbst, Rosalie Allen and Patty Forrester and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Dave was preceded in death by siblings, Barbara Palmer, Faye Edmund, Infant Lois Larrine, Elmer and Larry Noland.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Friends and family will be received one hour prior. A light luncheon will be provided at Stark Memorial at the conclusion.

