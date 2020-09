SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darryl Lee Muir passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

He was born on November 4, 1958.



Arrangements pending currently at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Darryl Lee Muir, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: