SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darrel D. Criss, 76, of Salem died Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born April 2, 1947, in Youngstown, Ohio, son of the late Walter and Madelyn (Sibert) Criss.

Darrel was a graduate of Salem High School and worked at Eljer Plumbingware for 30 years.

He was a Vietnam Veteran in the Army as a Specialist Four in the 18th Infantry from February 1967 to January 1968.

He married Barbara (Anderson) Criss on February 28, 1970. Also surviving are two daughters, Tammy (David) Bellis of Wadsworth, Ohio, and Rebecca Hicks of Atchison, Kansas and one sister, Carol (Don) Gaddis of Mobile, Alabama.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Cheri Ann.

He was an avid golfer and bowler and loved bluegrass music.

He loved his family very much and spending time with them was his favorite thing. He had two grandchildren, Renee (Donovan) Linder from Ashland, Ohio and Joshua Bellis of Akron, Ohio; and two great-grandsons, Hudson and Graham Linder.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 9, 2023, with Dave Bellis officiating. Calling hours will be one hour prior.

