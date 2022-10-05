HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darlene Willis, 74, of Hanoverton, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon.

She was born October 20, 1947 in Salem, daughter of the late Lloyd and Velma (Knight) Willis.

Darlene graduated from United High School in 1966.

She worked for Summitville Tile for over 40 years before retiring.

She loved to travel, especially to Hawaii. She was always lovingly known and referred to as, “Bestest Aunt.”

Left to cherish her memory are her siblings, Sally Caddell, Donnie (Janice) Willis and Glenn (Connie) Willis; brother-in-law, Jim Saling, Sr.; sister-in-law, Helen Willis and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Kenneth Willis and Lloyd Willis, Jr.; sister, Nancy Saling; sister-in-law, Shirley Willis; brother-in-law, Basil Caddell and niece, Denise Wilson.

A graveside memorial service will be held Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Grove Hill Cemetery in Hanoverton at 10:00 a.m.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

