HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Danny Lee Kibler, 73, of Hanoverton, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, after a short illness. He will be missed not only by his family but by an entire community.

Dan was born on April 8,1948 in Canton, Ohio. He resided his entire life in Hanoverton. A little town he loved and took great pride in.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years Becky (McKarns) Kibler, his daughter Tracy (Bill) McKenzie, son Ben Kibler, daughter Ashley (Zach) Kennedy. Five grandchildren, Brandon McKenzie, Bryce McKenzie, Bailey McKenzie, Laney Kennedy, and Lincoln Kennedy. Mother Betty (Kibler) Hawthorne, brothers Dale (Bev) Kibler, Dean (Betty) Kibler, Richard (Kathy) Kibler, Donald (Kris) Kibler, sister Kathy (Rod) Sanlo, sister-in-law Sue (Bill) Kibler. He was preceded in death by his father Robert Kibler and brother Bill Kibler.

Dan was a devoted educator, business operator, public servant, and family man. Dan graduated from United High School in 1966 and Youngstown State University in 1970. In his early years he drove semi for Snyder Construction. He also ran heavy equipment for Haley Construction and built numerous golf courses. Dan started his teaching career at the Mahoning County Career & Technical Center in July 1973. He spent the next 41 years teaching and mentoring students in the small engine repair program, retiring in June of 2014. During his tenure Dan had many accolades. In 1990 he was selected by his peers to be a Jennings Scholar. His “30 Tips for Marketing Your Program” was published in the American Vocational Association’s Vocational Education Journal. In 2003 Dan received Ohio ACTE’s Career Technical Teacher of the Year award. In 2004 he was recognized as an Outstanding Educator by the Industrial Information Institute for Education. Throughout his career he served in many capacities in the union and was known for his no nonsense approach to education. He also was an integral part of the high school leadership team.

Although he was deserving of all his professional recognition, the most important thing to Dan was his students. He was the epitome of a great teacher. While being a father figure to many of his “kids”, he still managed to hold them accountable. Dan was known to use his personal time and resources to travel with students around the country to attend youth club events, where his students won local, state, and national awards. Until he retired, Dan was still picking up students experiencing hardships or without reliable transportation almost every day to ensure they were at school. Dan mentored many teachers and administrators on what it meant to be a dedicated educator and truly believed in the virtue of hard work.

Dan’s work ethic was unwavering; he worked evenings and weekends throughout his teaching career with his father-in-law Mervin (Mac) McKarns at McKarns Tractor. Upon retiring from teaching, Dan took over the operation himself and for the last six years his grandson Bryce worked with him. Bryce will treasure the memories, experiences and skills he learned from his grandpa. Dan truly loved what he did, and never really looked at it as work. Dan did not have an idle spirit and was his happiest when he was his busiest and surrounded by family and friends.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Dan was also a devoted public servant and a pillar of the community. He served on Hanoverton Village Council for over 30 years before being elected and sworn in as Mayor in January of 2000, a title that he held for 22 years, until his passing. Dan was instrumental in getting the sewer implemented, and he planned and took great pride in many community events, especially the community corn roast.

A few of Dan’s Interests and Accomplishments: United Local Wall of Fame 2012 (Academic-Career Accomplishment), Hanoverton Fire Department, City Council, Young Farmer member and President, Active Member of Hanoverton Presbyterian Church (same church he and his wife were married in), Church Deacon and Usher, Antique Tractor Puller and an avid reader (he always had his nook with him).

Out of all the things stated above Dan’s greatest love was his family. He had unrelenting support for anything and everything his kids and grandkids were involved in. We will miss his phone calls after every event to say, how proud he was and what a great job we had done…no matter what the event was. But most of all we will miss his infectious smile. For those that were lucky enough to know Dan, they knew he was reluctant to take credit for all great things he was instrumental in and did for his students, community and family. He was a humble man who always put others first and would give anything to make someone smile. There’s a hole in our hearts, a tear in our eyes, but a smile on our face for having known him.

A scholarship fund is being set up in Danny’s name for a deserving United graduate. Please make donations in Dan’s memory to the United Community Scholarship Foundation, United High School 8143 State Route 9 Hanoverton, Ohio 44423.

A private family funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 19, 2022 and Dan will be laid to rest at Grove Hill Cemetery in Hanoverton, OH. Due to so many people wanting to pay their respects, and the current covid situation, we are planning a celebration of Dan’s life for a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

