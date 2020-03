SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Danny J. Lantz, age 54, died at 1:00 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at his home.

He was born March 5, 1966 in Ravenna, son of Guy A. Lantz and Della (Hawks) Rice.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

