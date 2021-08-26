Danny A. Yorty, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Danny A. Yorty, 53, died unexpectedly Monday, August 23, 2021, at Salem Reginal Medical Center.

He was born on February 4, 1968, in Salem, a son of Arley and Margaret “Jean” (McQuiston) Yorty.

Danny enjoyed his guns and loved playing video games.

Besides his parents, survivors include his wife, Melisa (Butler) Yorty whom he married May 8, 2021; children, Krista Yorty, Kaitlin Yorty, Danny Yorty, Jr. and Krickett Robinson; stepchildren, Billie Jean Tomlin, Cassandra Tomlin, Dallas Tomlin and Ieshia Talbert; siblings, Cindy Ellis, Terry (Alicia) Yorty, Arley (Crystal) Yorty, Sr., Ricky (Beth) Yorty, Larry (Bobbi) Yorty and Jimmy Fitzpatrick; several grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one brother, David Fitzpatrick.

Friends and family will be received from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Stark Memorial

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in c/o of Stark Memorial, P.O. Box 748, Salem, OH 44460 or www.starkmemorial.com to help offset funeral expenses.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Danny Yorty, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 27 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.