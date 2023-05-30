SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Danielle N. Stanley, 34 of Salem, Ohio passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023.

She was born on October 20, 1988, to her mother, Brenda Hamilton of Salem, Ohio and the late Ronald Stanley of Columbiana, Ohio.

Danielle was a free spirit. She loved arts, crafts, music, anything purple, nature, outdoors and dancing in the rain. She loved treasure hunting with Emma and that remains one of Emma’s favorite memories of her mother. She lit up the room with her vibrant presence, her bright smile, and her ornery laugh. Her beautiful smile was contagious and her laugh could break any barrier. To know her was to love her and she reciprocated that love with her entire being. She was a beautiful spirit that tried to help anyone and everyone she could, because that was the kind of friend she was. She gave all of herself to those she loved with no hesitation or fear. She met every challenge with a fearless and determined spirit, including the challenges that came with fighting her demons. She fought a valiant battle because she loved so many, so fiercely but none so fiercely as she loved her daughter, Emma Rose. This fearless love, this bright spirit, this beautiful soul, is something death can never touch.

She lives on in our memories and in her sweet daughter, Emma. Please continue to honor her memory by saying her name, Danielle. Danielle, we will never forget how hard you fought, how beautiful your soul is, and how bright you made this world in the fleeting time you were here. #danielleforever34

She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Brenda and Shawn Hamilton of Salem, Ohio; her 7-year-old daughter, Emma Rose; her brother, Ryan (Kayleigh) Stanley of Marysville, Ohio and her niece and nephew, Elijah Stanley and Eva Stanley, also of Marysville; her maternal grandparents, Ronald and Virginia Reidy of East Palestine, Ohio; her paternal grandparents, Donna (Tom) Sorrell of New Waterford; the late Ronald (Peg) Stanley of Rogers, Ohio; her Aunt Tammy (Bob) Lyda of East Palestine, Ohio; Uncle David (Tammy) Reidy of East Palestine, Ohio; Uncle Tom (Karen) Reidy of Negley, Ohio; Aunt Robbie (John) Vitko of North Jackson, Ohio; Aunt Darla Stanley of East Liverpool, Ohio; Uncle Shawn Harmon of Boardman, Ohio and many cousins.

Preceding her in death is her father, Ronald Stanley; her paternal grandfather, Ronald Stanley and her maternal great-grandmother, Elizabeth Randolph. Elizabeth had a bright and beautiful soul like Danielle’s and was waiting to bring her home.

A celebration of Danielle’s life will be held on Friday, June 2, 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the Salem Eagles, 1884 N. Ellsworth Avenue, Salem, OH 44460. Please come honor Danielle’s memory and enlighten her loved ones with beautiful memories you have of her. We ask that you please bring a picture of her, with a description on the back if you can, so that Emma can add them to her memory box. Emma wants to know and learn more about her mother as she grows older and we use her precious memory box as a way to give her comfort.

Arrangements were handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 31 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.