Daniel Mark Headland, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Mark Headland, 51, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born October 17, 1969, in Salem, son of Carol Sue (Haught) Headland and the late Paul Headland.

Dan was a graduate of Salem High School and life-long resident of Salem. He also earned an Associate Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Dan worked as an equipment assembler at Steel Equipment Specialists of Alliance.

Dan enjoyed attending First Friends Church and was passionate about helping others find and embark on their spiritual journey. Dan was also devoted to being a loving husband and father who instilled wisdom, strength and the Love of God to his wife and children.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff of St. Elizabeth (Boardman Campus) who were gracious and went above and beyond with care and compassion.

Dan leaves his wife, Kara (Clark) Headland, whom he married June 4, 2005; two daughters, Elyse and Ansley Headland, both at home in Salem; mother, Carol Headland of Salem and sister, Stephanie (Judson) Linder of Salem.

Family and friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at First Friends Church. A funeral service will be held at High Noon at the church with Pastor Pete Fowler officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem First Friends Church, 1028 Jennings Avenue, Salem, OH 44460.

