Daniel Lee Crawford, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Lee Crawford, age 53 died at 8:16 a.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born August 16, 1966 in Youngstown, son of the late Maurice Crawford and Barbara (Callis) Bartha.

He attended First Friends Church.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Stark Memorial with Pastor Doug George officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

His father, Maurice preceded him in death March 2002 and his mother, Barbara preceded him in death October 2006

To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to Daniel’s family, please visit our floral section.