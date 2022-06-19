SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel D. Marchbanks, 100, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born January 26, 1922 in Algood, Tennessee, son of the late Clifford and Lilly Ann (Johnson) Marchbanks.

Daniel was a United States Army veteran serving in WWII receiving four bronze stars.

He worked at BFI in Youngstown as landfill manager for 25 years and previously at Eljer Co. for 13 years.

Daniel was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus 3rd Degree, American Legion, Catholic War Veterans in Youngstown and Salem Honor Guard.

Daniel’s wife, Louise M. (Pirolo) Marchbanks, whom he married May 18, 1947, preceded him in death on December 29, 2015.

Survivors include a sister, Rose Nutter of Hanoverton; nephews, David Nutter, William Nutter and Edward Marchbanks; nieces, Carol Nutter, Linda McGuire, Jessica Morelli, Marla Lasco, Jennifer Oliver, Tracy Briggs, Jamie Marchbanks and Janine Marchbanks, as well as numerous great and great-great-nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Jerry Menough whom he helped raise and was like family to him and Louise.

Besides his parents and wife, three brothers, George W., Louis J. and James E. Marchbanks also preceded him in death.

Daniel was a great friend and neighbor to many people over the years. He will be deeply missed by many.

Family and friends will be received from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church with Msgr. Rev. Peter Polando officiating.

Burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery.

