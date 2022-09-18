SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dallas C. Poling, 67, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home.

He was born December 25, 1954, in Philippi, West Virginia, son of the late Dallas, Jr. and Lena (Bolner) Poling.

Dallas was last employed as a machinist for Kent Automation and was a member of the Ravenna Eagles.

He lived in Ravenna for several years before moving back to Salem.

Survivors include two sons, Jason (Melanie) Poling of Salem and Michael (Billie) Poling of Lisbon; daughter, Alisha (Jason) Sanderbeck of Salem; two sisters, Lora Taylor of Salem and Joyce Zines of Salem; two brothers, George Poling of Damascus and William Poling of Salem and six grandchildren.

Friends and family will be received from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Stark Memorial.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send Dallas’ family flowers or condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dallas C. Poling, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 19 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.