Dale W. Merriman, Winona, Ohio

WINONA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale W. Merriman, age 72, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born October 15, 1947 in Kensington, son of the late William and Martha (Pollard) Merriman.

Dale was a 1965 graduate of United High School.

He worked for Flex-N-Gate (formerly Ventra) for 55 years, retiring in 2018.

Dale was a member of Greenford Christian Church. He was an avid golfer.

Survivors include his wife, Denise (Wellman) Merriman whom he married December 27, 1977; son, Scott William Merriman of Salem; daughter, Michelle (Michael) Hulsizer of St. Louis, Missouri; siblings, Gladys (Bob) Laughlin of Salem, Carl (Judy) Merriman of Salem, Carol Adams of Salem and Roger (Cathy) Merriman of Novelty; grandson, Dylan and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at Greenford Christian Church with Pastor John Bush officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Monday at the church. For the safety of the Merriman family and visitors, please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, 4500 Rockside Rd., Suite 380, Independence, OH 44131 or American Cancer Society, 40500 Rockside Rd., Suite 440, Independence, OH 44131.

You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To view Dale’s obituary, send condolences or send flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dale W. Merriman, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 12, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.