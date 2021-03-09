Dale M. Triplett, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale M. Triplett, 69, died at Sunday, March 7, 2021 at her residence.

Dale was born on June 14, 1951 in Webster Springs, West Virginia, the daughter of Bud and Inez (Vaughn) Cogar.

Dale cleaned offices and banks with her husband Bill.

She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Salem.

One of Dale’s true joys was fishing.

Survivors include her husband, Oscar “Bill” Triplett, whom she married on February 14, 1990; one son, Marvin (fiancée, Tonia Maines) Crites of Salem; siblings, Lonnie (Shelia) Cogar of Webster Springs, West Virginia, Ida (Johnny) McDaniels of Buckhannon, West Virginia, Rose Bancroft of Webster Springs, West Virginia, Russie (Larry) Unger of Buckhannon, West Virginia and Retha Giles of Cowen, West Virginia; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Dale was preceded in death by one sister, Kay Cogar.

A funeral service will be held Friday, March 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Burial will be held at Hope Cemetery.

Friends and family will be received from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the funeral home. Please adhere to social distancing, do not linger, and bring your own mask.

