SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale Martin Hinson, 73, passed away Tuesday evening, October 24, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Dale was born on August 15, 1950, in Cambridge, Ohio, the son of the late Aubrey and Betty (Wayt) Hinson.

Dale was a graduate of Zane Trace High School in Cambridge, class of 1968. He received his bachelor’s degree from Franklin University in Columbus, Ohio.

After graduating from high school he moved to Columbus to begin his career in IT, working for companies in Ohio, Colorado and Texas. He retired from Harte-Hanks as Vice President in 2001, after which he purchased Lincoln Rental and moved to Salem. In 2021, he sold the business to his son, Jeffrey and continued to work part time with him. He enjoyed the relationships built with customers and helping them with their projects.

He leaves his wife of 51 years, the former Carolyn Johnson, whom he married February 27, 1972; two sons, Brian Hinson of Akron and Jeffrey Hinson of Salem; a sister, Diane (Wayne) Barnes and brother, David Hinson, both of Cambridge. Dale is also survived by several aunts, many cousins and nieces and nephews.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey and Betty Hinson and a brother, Dennis Hinson.

Dale had a great sense of humor and loved laughing with others. He played golf and the guitar, but had to give them up due to back issues and arthritis. He found a new hobby in target shooting and recently joined the Salem Hunting Club. He enjoyed traveling, vacationing and camping with family and friends. Recently he and Carolyn took day trips around the state meeting with friends and family. They went on weekend trips to Columbus to visit longtime friends. He also enjoyed monthly lunches with the Class of ’68.

He will be greatly missed by the many who knew him.

Friends and family will be received from 3:00 – 5:00 pm, Saturday November 4, 2023, at Stark Memorial, 1014 East State Street, Salem, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, or to the animal charity of the donor’s choice.

