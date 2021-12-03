Dale Lee Iler, Salem, Ohio

SALEM , Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale L Iler, 86, died Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born April 30, 1935 in Detroit, Michigan, son of the late Eldon and Kathryn (Fuller) Iler.

Dale served as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army, 11th Airborne division.

He was a tool and die maker for Quaker Manufacturing for 28 years. He had also worked at Hunt Valve and Miller Holsworth.

Dale was a lifetime member of the Salem Hunting Club, where he served as trustee, a member of the American Legion, a lifetime member of Salem AMVETS and served on the AMVETS funeral honor guard. He was also a member of NRA and Knox Sportsman Club.

Survivors include his wife, Jacque (Lyons) Iler whom he married March 14, 1959; daughter, Devon (Robert) Williamson of Salem; son, Troy (Dale Lynne) Iler of Salem; brother, Leonard “Pete” (Heidi) Iler of Warren; sister, Karen (Jr.) McCormick of Niles; three grandchildren, Lindsay (Ryan), Paige (Bradley) and Brendon (Amber) “Bair” Iler and three great-grandchildren, Lily, Amara and Sofia.­

Besides his parents; half-brother, Gerold “Jerry” Iler; half-sister, Bonnie Garfield; brother, Lawrence “Larry” Iler; sister, Carol Casterline and brother, Richard “Dick” Iler also preceded him in death.

Friends and family may be received from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 6, 2021 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home, 1014 E. State St. Salem, OH 44460.

Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Ted Barnes conducting the service with military honors by the Salem Honor Guard.

Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park.

