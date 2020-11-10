Dale E. Douty, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale E. Douty, 92, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon.

He was born May 12, 1928 in Arlington, West Virginia, son of the late Griffen R. and Nellie (Robinson) Douty.

Dale retired from E.W. Bliss in Salem.

He was an active member of the Salem congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

His loving wife, Grace (Mick) Douty whom he married July 2, 1949 preceded him in death September 27, 2018.

Survivors include three sons and their spouses, Allan Dale (Alice) Douty of Deerfield, Steven Paul (Karen) Douty of Boardman and Donald Eric (Debbie) Douty of Salem; half-brother, David Douty of West Virginia; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Burial will be held at Highland Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank the staff at Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon and the staff at the Courtyard at Lexington for their excellent care of Dale.

