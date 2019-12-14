Cyril “Cy” Albert, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cyril “Cy” Albert, age 92 died at 8:45 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Courtyard at Lexington.

He was born February 21, 1927 in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Nicholas and Rose (Ondrias) Albert.

Cy was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Salem Independent Hose Club, Salem Italian American Club and a lifetime member of Salem VFW Post 892.

Cy attended Salem High School for two years then enlisted in the U.S. Army in June 1942 at the age of 15, serving during World War II. He served in Panama and in the Pacific with the 147th Infantry Regiment. Cyril was discharged January 1946 at Camp Petersburg, Indiana.

He then passed his GED and attended Ohio University for two years. Cyril reenlisted in May 1950, serving 12 months with the 24th Division 19th Infantry Regiment during the Korean War. He received the U.N. Service Medal, R.O.K. Pres. Unit Citation, Distinguished Unit Citation and Korean Service Medal with three bronze stars. He was discharged May 1953.

Cyril had worked for 29 years as a design engineer at E.W. Bliss Co. retiring in 1983.

Cy was a true American Patriot who loved his country and was part of America’s Greatest Generation.

Survivors include, a sister, Rose Marie Johnson of Lyndhurst.

Besides his parents, two brothers, Steve Albert and Joseph Albert and three sisters, Mildred Hagan, Ann Loretta Albert and Mary Shasteen also preceded him in death.

A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Calling hours will be held Monday from 11:00 – 12 Noon at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery with military honors provided by Salem Honor Guard.

To send condolences or to order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.