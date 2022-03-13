COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia L. McCue, 59, died Saturday, March 12, 2022 at her residence after a long, courageous battle with cancer.



Cynthia, affectionally know as “Cindy” was born on April 1, 1962 in Salem, the daughter of Phillip and Bettie (Dustman) Calvin.



Cindy was a 1980 graduate of South Range High School.

She worked as an office manager at Landis Floors for 12 years and previously at Home Interiors and Gifts for 30 years.

Cindy was a member of Greenford Lutheran Church.

Some of her joys were traveling with the family, decorating for all the holidays and country line dancing with the Hawt Shotz.



Survivors include her husband, Harold McCue of Columbiana, whom she married November 21, 1981; two children, Keesha (Shane Plourde) McCue of Boardman and Kaylin (Brad) McClaugherty of Columbiana; her mother, Bettie Calvin White of Salem; her father, Phillip Calvin of Columbiana; two brothers, Tim (Susan) Calvin of Canfield and Tom Calvin of Leetonia and two grandchildren, Jayla Ann and Ella Rose.



A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m at Greenford Lutheran Church.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Lutheran Cemetery in Greenford.



Friends and family will be received Tuesday, March 15, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Salem and one hour prior to the service at Greenford Lutheran.



If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.



To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Cynthia L. (Calvin) McCue, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 14 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.