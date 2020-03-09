Cynthia “Cindy” Sue Spaulding, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia “Cindy” Sue Spaulding died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her home.

She was born July 10, 1960 in Alliance, Ohio, the daughter of the late Donald E. and Ruth “Sally” Ann (Metzgar) Stiffler.

Cindy worked as a correctional officer for four years at CCA.

She was a graduate of United Local High School.

She had a passion for riding motorcycles and traveling the country. She also enjoyed sewing, arts & crafts, gardening and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include a daughter, Heather Ann Morgan of Leetonia, Ohio; a son, Shawn Michael Spaulding of Escondido, California; a brother, Dan Stiffler of Salem, Ohio and grandchildren, Jonah, Ivy, Leilani and Delaynie.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Calvin Stiffler.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Woodsdale Cemetery with Pastor Robert Laughlin officiating.

Burial will be at Woodsdale Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

