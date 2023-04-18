LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Curtis Jacob Elliott, 37, passed away very unexpectedly Sunday afternoon, April 16, 2023, at his home in Lisbon with his LuLu.



Curtis was born on February 18, 1986, in Alliance, Ohio. He is the son of David and Teresa (Hoover) Elliott.

Curtis is a 2004 graduate of Marlington High School. He went to TDDS truck driving school to earn his CDL. Curtis was a truck driver for many years. Curtis worked at Stryffeler Trucking LLC as a driver. Curtis loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, he loved to feel the wind on his face. Curtis was a volunteer firefighter for Highlandtown Fire Department. Throughout the years he volunteered at many other local fire departments.

Curtis loved music and was an avid guitar player and loved to sing to his LuLu. Curtis also enjoyed participating and going to car audio competitions. Curtis loved fishing for catfish down at the river and camping with his family and friends. Curtis enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and making them laugh, he especially had a soft spot for his niece and nephews.



Curtis is survived by God’s loving choice for him Lacey Pickens (LuLu), his cherished parents, Teresa Elliott and David Elliott of Louisville, Ohio, his sister, Brandy (JT) Chamberlain; his grandmother, Jean Elliott; his mother-in-law, Connie Pickens; grandparent-in-laws, Diane Ferguson and Walt Richards; sister-in-law Brianna Pickens; his most prized possessions his niece, Emma Byers; and nephews, Wyatt Chamberlain and Grayson Chamberlain; and many other family members and friends.

Curtis is preceded in death by Thomas Elliott (Grandpap), Jacob Hoover (Grandfather), Marilyn Hoover (Grandmother), and Shawn Pickens (Father-in-Law).

Friends and family will be received from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., Friday, April 21, 2023, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, April 21, 2023, with Steven Lowe officiating.

