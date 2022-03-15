SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Craig W. Smith, 72, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 13 2022.

He was born in Salem, Ohio on March 6, 1950 to the late Roy and Martha (Radcliff) Smith.

Craig was a graduate of Salem High School and married his high school sweetheart, Deborah, on September 18, 1971.

After high school, Craig worked for 50 years, most notably at Salem Label as a pressman for almost 20 years and then Walmart for 16 years before retiring.

He loved fishing and spending time with his family, always telling jokes and making everyone smile.

Survivors include his wife, Deborah (Myers) Smith; children, Tonya (John) Kirchgessner and Tracie Smith, both of Salem and Chris (Lori) Smith of Stow; grandchildren, Brandon, Mariah, Samuel, Madison, Allyson, Kaleb, Hazel and Holly; great-grandchildren, Leah, Craig, Winter and James; his brother, Doug (Jenny) Smith and sister, Penny Jo (Dave) Kuttler, both of Salem.

Besides his parents, Craig was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Smith and his grandson, David Utt.

There will be no services held, as was Craig’s wishes and a celebration of his life will be announced by the family at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send flowers or condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.