CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Craig Thomas Jones, born on April 1, 1958, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 25, 2023.

A man known for his craft, his love for life and his dedication to family, Craig’s legacy will undoubtedly be remembered by all those who were fortunate enough to have known him.

Craig was a master craftsman, a title he wore with humility and grace. His skill in building and woodworking was unparalleled and his work was a testament to his dedication, precision and love for his craft. His handiwork can be found in countless homes, a silent tribute to a man who built not just structures but also lasting relationships. His professional life was marked by a tireless work ethic, a commitment to quality and an enduring respect for his trade.

Born to parents, Merritt and Evelyn, who preceded him in death, Craig was a beloved brother to Jeff (Debbie) and Amy (Bruce). Family was the bedrock of Craig’s life. His bond with his brother and sister was evident in their shared laughter, mutual respect and unwavering support for one another.

Craig was a devoted father to his children, Krista (Don) and Sean (Megan) and a doting grandfather to his grandchildren, Ian, Dylan, Draven, Ryder and Mason. His love for his family was evident in his actions, his words and his constant presence. He taught his children the value of hard work, the importance of kindness and the joy of living each day to its fullest. His grandchildren were the apple of his eye nd he cherished every moment spent with them.

Beyond his family and work, Craig had a deep love for adventure and the outdoors. He was an enthusiastic motorcyclist, a passion that took him on countless journeys and adventures. His love for camping was contagious and he often organized family cookouts, creating unforgettable memories under the open sky. Craig had an uncanny ability to make friends wherever he went, his infectious laughter and genuine kindness drawing people to him.

One of Craig’s most cherished companions was his dog, Marley, with whom he shared countless adventures and quiet moments. Their bond was a testament to Craig’s warm heart and his ability to find joy in the simple pleasures of life.

Craig Jones was a man of integrity, kindness and unwavering dedication to his family and craft. His life was a tapestry of love, hard work and cherished moments. As we remember Craig, we celebrate a life well-lived and a man well-loved. His memory will live on in the hearts of all those he touched, in the homes he built and in the family he loved so dearly.

Services will be held Friday, September 1 at 1:00 p.m. in the Henniger Ministry Center at Canton Baptist Temple, 515 Whipple Avenue NW, Canton, OH 44708. Celebration of life social with refreshments to directly follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alpha 1 Foundation.

Arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.