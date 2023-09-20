SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corey Andrew Witherspoon, a beloved son, husband, father, brother and friend, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at the age of 34. Known for his kindness, passion, and unwavering compassion, Corey’s light will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of those he touched.

Corey was born on January 28, 1989, in Salem, Ohio, to David and Rachelle (Rambo) Witherspoon.

He was a graduate of West Branch School and MCCTC.

He found his professional home at Ultium Cells, where he was a respected and proud Tech Lead in the Lam Stack Division in Lordstown.

His dedication to his work was matched only by his love for his family and his passion for the outdoors. A loyal Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Corey brought a sense of warmth and camaraderie wherever he went.

Corey’s love story with his wife, Melissa Ann Woolf-Witherspoon (Crick), began 11 years ago, culminating in their marriage on June 22, 2019. Their union was blessed with two sons, Isaac Woolf and Corbin Witherspoon, who will forever carry their father’s legacy in their hearts. Corey was a dedicated father and was best dad ever, a testament to his boundless love and devotion.

In addition to his wife and sons, Corey is survived by his parents, David and Rachelle, and his siblings – Stephanie (Tyler) Strawser of North Carolina, Spencer Bryant of Texas, Brycen Bryant of Alliance, Allyce Bryant of Alliance, Hayden Bryant of Alliance, Connor Bryant of Alliance, and Maddix Bryant of Alliance. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

Corey was preceded in death by his daughter, Fayth Witherspoon, and his revered grandfathers, Papa Bob Rambo and Papa Ray Heck. Each one left a profound impact on his life, shaping the man he would become.

Friends and family will gather to celebrate Corey’s life on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at East Goshen Friends Church. A visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Corey will be laid to rest at East Goshen Cemetery, where he will be surrounded by the love and memories of those who knew him best.

Donations may be made to Working Dog Rescue, PO Box 353, Lisbon, OH, 44432 in honor of Corey helping animals.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Corey’s life was marked by his kind and passionate spirit, his profound love for his family, and his dedication to his work and hobbies. He will be remembered as a beacon of light, a source of strength, and a testament to the power of love and compassion. His memory will forever be cherished by his loved ones and all who were fortunate enough to know him.

