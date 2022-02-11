SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Constance Marie “Connie” Borrelli, beloved friend to all, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center in Salem, Ohio after battling debilitating health issues for the last five years.

She was born on January 26, 1949 in Salem, Ohio, to the late Anthony and Dorothy (Rogers) Borrelli.

Connie graduated from Salem High School in 1967.

She worked as a sales associate for the Salem Sports Shop for nearly 30 years before retiring in 2012.

In her later years, she enjoyed traveling and baking.

Connie is survived by her to siblings, Dave Borrelli and Toni Anne Ramos, along with her partner of 40 years, Jon Steele; his son, Grant; daughter-in-law, Brooke Steele and their four children, Alexis, Jackson, Taylor and Harper who referred to Connie as “Noni”.

Friends and family will be received from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 14, 2022 at St. Paul Catholic Church. The family requests that attendees adhere to masking and social distancing. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the ICU staff at the Salem Regional Medical Center and Windsor House at Canfield for their outstanding care.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Paul Catholic Church, 925 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460 and/or Salvation Army, P.O. Box 703, Salem, OH 44460.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home. The family request that they not be attached to balloons because of a severe latex allergy.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Constance M. Borrelli, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 13 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.