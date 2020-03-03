Constance Louise Kessler, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Constance Louise (Spagnola) Kessler, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the age of 79.

She was born November 19, 1940 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Santina (Spinucci) Spagnola.

Constance was a hairdresser who owned her own salons for many years. She also worked as a Regional Trainer for JCPenney Salons until she retired.

She was the office manager and lead volunteer at the Mahoning County Republican Headquarters in Boardman. Her love for her children was only “TRUMPED” by her love for her President. She worked tirelessly and passionately for President Trump and his re-election.

She leaves her two daughters, Stephanie Christmas-Roberg (David) and Tonya Christmas-Lucente; her brother, John Spagnola (Phyllis); four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Constance was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Pizzoferrato; her son, Steven Brown and her granddaughter, Sharayah Christmas.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Republican Headquarters, 8381 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Flowers or remembrances may be made to the family c/o Stark Memorial Funeral Home, 1014 E State Street, P.O. Box 748, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

