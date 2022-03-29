SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie M. Tolson, 86, died Monday, March 28, 2022 at Blossom Nursing and Rehab in Salem, Ohio.

Connie was born on September 24, 1935 in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of Howard S. and Hazel (Burt) Gillett.

She is survived by two sons, John (Gail) Tolson and Jim (Mary) Tolson, both of Salem, Ohio; three grandchildren, Michael Tolson, Michelle (Al) Conner and John (Meagan) Tolson and seven great-grandchildren, Christian, Jacob, Jayna, Guage, Dannica, Jonas and Dorian.

Besides her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth L. Tolson, whom she married August 14, 1955.

A funeral service will be held Monday, April 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Pastor Karen Upson officiating. Friends and family will be received one hour prior to service , 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alliance Hospice, 2461 W. State Street, Suite E, Alliance, OH 44601.

