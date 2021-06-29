Connie Lavon Greathouse, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie Lavon Greathouse, 59, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Connie was born on December 25, 1961, in Salem, a daughter of the late Jennings and Charlotte (Patterson) Douglas.

Connie loved the outdoors where she enjoyed hunting and gardening. She also enjoyed baking and spending time with her grandkids and loved being with her two Yorkies.

Survivors include her husband, Donald Greathouse of Salem, whom she married, August 25, 1978; her children, Donnie Greathouse of Salem, Amanda (Steve Baier) Higbee of Columbiana and Maria Graffius of Salem; siblings, Jennings Allen (Trudy) Douglas of Salem, Julie (Michael) Leyman, Sue (Brent) Baddeley of Salem, Debra (Greg) Thompson of Alliance, Cindy Dekinder of Atlanta, Georgia and Gladys Bell of Youngstown; seven grandchildren, Skylynn, Clayton, Paige, Ethen, Caden, Heaven and Macey and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Stark Memorial. Friends and family will be received from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Burial will be held at Franklin Square Cemetery in Leetonia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Columbiana County Humane Society, 1825 S. Lincoln Avenue, Salem, OH 44460.

