Colleen F. Stoll, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Colleen F. Stoll, 67, died July 15, 2020.

Colleen was born in Canton, Ohio on January 10, 1953, a daughter of the late James and Lucile (Sunderman) McKee.

She was a 1971 graduate of Salem High School and Kent State University. Colleen was an RN for over 30 years, most recently at the Mahoning County Jail, before retiring several years ago.

A few of her favorite pastimes were watching I Love Lucy and Judge Judy, getting her nails done, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Her husband, James W. Stoll, whom she married Oct. 9, 1982, died Sept 30, 2016.

She is survived by two sons, Brian (Autum) Stoll of Salem and Brett (Cody) Stoll of Canfield and four grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Colleen was preceded in death by two brothers, Douglas McKee and William Sunderman.

Due to the current health situation there will be no services or calling hours.

Burial will be at Hope Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

