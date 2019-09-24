Colleen A. Zepernick, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

September 22, 2019

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Colleen A. Zepernick, age 63 died at 9:20 a.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Aultman Specialty Hospital in Canton.

She was born September 5, 1956 in Akron, daughter of the late Harry and Anna (Baun) Bates.

Colleen was a 1974 graduate of Norton High School and a member of the Salem Saxon Club.

Survivors include her husband, Steven L. Zepernick, whom she married May 20, 1978; a daughter, Kara L. (Ben) Sturgeon of Salem and two grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Stark Memorial with Pastor Rick Brendlinger officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

