Clarence D. Twaddle, Jr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence D. Twaddle, Jr., age 83 died Monday, March 9, 2020 at his home.

He was born August 19, 1936 in East Rochester, son of the late Clarence D. and Katherine M. (Hartley) Twaddle Sr.

Clarence was a 1955 graduate of Salem High School, Advanced Trade School. He was a machinist and tool and die maker at NRM for 37 years and RAG Tool for 10 years, retiring in 2001.

Clarence was a veteran of the United States Army E4 rank, serving from January 6, 1960 through March 6, 1962.

He was a member of the Negley Masonic Lodge #565 and NRA life member.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Elanor F. (Kornbau) Twaddle of Salem whom he married October 18, 1956; son, Dennis Twaddle Sr. of Negley; daughter, Ginger (Mark) Riffee of Hanoverton; grandchildren, Dennis (Sarah) Twaddle of Nome, Alaska, Wendy Twaddle of Hihira, Georgia; Matt (Savanna) Twaddle of Negley; Breanne (Joseph) Percy of Columbiana; Brooke (Mark) Boley of Beloit; great-grandchildren, Pearl, Evelynne, Colton, Amelia, Owen, Ellie and Olivia.

Besides his parents, his mother-in-law, Pearl Kornbau also preceded him in death.

The family would like to give special thank you to Glenda Zeh, Helen and Hickrie Gidley, who helped care for Clarence at home.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Stark Memorial.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

