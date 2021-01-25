Clarence “Butch” Michaels, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio )MyValleyTributes) – Clarence “Butch” Michaels, 74, died Saturday, January 23, 2021 at his residence.

He was born on September 29, 1945 in Kingwood, West Virginia, the son of the late William and Marguerite (Scullion) Michaels.

He served in the United States Navy from 1962-1968.

Butch enjoyed antiquing and music.

He is survived by one daughter, Peggy Michaels of Youngstown; two brothers, Jim Michaels of Texas and John (Jan) Michaels of Salem; one sister, Candie (Rex) Manis of Lisbon; five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Butch was preceded in death by one son, Ricky Michaels and one brother, Warren Michaels.

Private burial will be held at Grove Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Clarence “Butch” Michaels, please visit our floral store.