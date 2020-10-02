Clara “Marie” (Griffith) Kelly, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie (Griffith) Kelly, 92, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Continuing Healthcare Solutions.

She was born February 19, 1928 in Youngstown, daughter of the late Carlton “Ted” and Hazel Griffith.

She preferred going by her middle name “Marie”. She grew up on a small farm on OH State Route 45, halfway between Salem and Lisbon and graduated from Leetonia High School, class of 1946. The next 65 years were spent employed in the office of the Leetonia Tool Company.

A pet lover, she rescued many cats and dogs in her lifetime.

In May of 1951 she married Newell Kelly, who preceded her in death in June 2004. They enjoyed many trips together.

Survivors include her daughter, Kathleen (Lee) McMillan of Lisbon; two granddaughters, Shelly M. Smith of Lisbon and Heather L. Ruthrauff of Beloit; two great-grandchildren, Calee M. and Tate R. Ruthrauff and her cats, Blackie and Fluffy.

Besides her parents and husband; a sister, Roberta Volosin, also preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Stark Memorial with Daniel P. Madden, Certified Celebrant officiating.

No calling hours will be held.

For the safety of the Kelly family, please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the local shelter or charity of your choice.

