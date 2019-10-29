Clara Ann “Sue” Snatchko, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clara Ann “Sue” Snatchko, 76, went home to be with the Lord October 26, 2019 at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Sue was born March 26, 1943 in East Liverpool, a daughter of the late Lewis and Ella Mae (Hager) Carter.

She was a homemaker and a member of Victory Christian Center in Columbiana. Her passion was serving the Lord and she was a devoted Sunday School teacher for 20 years.

Sue is survived by two sons, James C. Reaggle Jr. of Wellsville and Joseph W. Reaggle of Johns Creek, Georgia; two daughters, Tammy S. Cochran of East Palestine and Joy Ann Reaggle of Leetonia; two sisters, Phyllis Prall of Cleveland and Louise Tennyson of Cleveland; a brother, Randel Carter of Cleveland; a step-brother Charles of Cleveland; 14 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Sue was preceded in death by husbands, Harold Snatchko and James C. Reaggle Sr.; infant brother, Austin Carter and a grandson, James C. Reaggle III.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Stark Memorial, with Pastor Randy Morocco and Pastor Gene Brown officiating. Burial will follow at East Carmel Cemetery in Rogers.

Friends and family will be received Tuesday from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Flowers may be sent, or donations may be made to Victory Christian Center, 350 OH-7, Columbiana, OH 44408.

