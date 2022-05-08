SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Claire F. Weingart, 89, of Salem, Ohio died Saturday, May 7, 2022 at home surrounded by family.

He was born February 21, 1933, to Fred and Florence Weingart.

He founded Weingart Brothers, Incorporated in 1961 with his brother Neil. Together, they masterfully built and remodeled homes throughout northeast Ohio for 40 years. He was also a licensed real estate agent.

He was an active member of Bunker Hill Methodist Church and a 1951 graduate of Goshen Union High School.

An avid sports fan, he played football, basketball and baseball in high school and was a member of the Salem Merchants baseball team during his early years. He also coached baseball with the Hot Stove League for 20 years.

Claire is survived by his wife Audrey (Wyss) Weingart whom he married October 1, 2002; two daughters, Catherine Loudon of Palm City, Florida and Cynthia Hoffman-Wrobel of Norton, Ohio; four sons, Jon (Judy) Weingart of Massillon, Ohio, Jerry (Karen) Weingart of Alliance, Ohio, Jason Weingart of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Joel (Amy) Weingart of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; a stepson, Sam (Becky) Wyss of Murrysville, Pennsylvania; brother, Galen Weingart of Grove City, Ohio; 21 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

In addition, he is survived by his beloved caregiver, Jacqi Bradt of Salem Visiting Angels.

Claire was predeceased by his wife, Celesta (Woolf) Weingart August 23, 2001, whom he married October 16, 1950; his son, Jeffrey L. Weingart; his daughter-in-law, Trina (Seaburn) Weingart; four sons-in-law, Terry Hoffman, Dana Loudon, Frank Wrobel and John Barton and a grandson, Roy Wyss. He was also predeceased by three sisters, Eldora Burke, Verna Sickle and Jean Malmsberry and two brothers, Daryl and Neil Weingart.

A private memorial service will be held at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Boys Town at boystown.org

Send condolences online at www.starkmemorial.com

