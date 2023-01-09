BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Civitella Ann Christmas (Morelli), 84, died Monday, January 9, 2023 at her residence.

Civitella was born on July 23, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph and Mary (Rivett) Morelli.

Civitella was a 1956 graduate of East High School and was head cashier at Sparkle and Apples.

She was a member of Victory Christian Center, where she was involved in different ministries.

Prior to retirement, she enjoyed bowling and playing short holes. She also was a member of the UFCW Union.

Survivors include her children, Thomas (Sonya) Christmas, Ralph Anthony (Diane) Christmas, and Renee (Stephen) Fabian; one sister, Sandra Morelli; grandchildren, Deborah, Timothy, Stephen, Jr., Kaitlyn, Nathan, Amanda, Thomas, III, and Nicholas; and great-grandchildren, Brittany, Gina, Gabby and Lincoln.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Frances Niznik; one grandchild, Ralphie Christmas, Jr.

A private funeral service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Youngstown, Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

