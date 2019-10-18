Cindy Millikin, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cindy Millikin, age 65, died at 4:46 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 with her loved ones by her side.

She was born October 21, 1953 in Salem, daughter of the late Ollie and Victoria (Barbosky) Millikin.

Cindy enjoyed being with her family. Her favorite thing to do was shop, she enjoyed trips and keeping in touch with loves ones on the phone.

Survivors include her sister, Angelina Zawatski of Cannonsburg, Pennsylvania; her significant other, Mark Taylor; her children, Rebecca Carrocce of Salem, Brian (Shirley Anne) Millikin of Salem, Mandi (Eric) Giles of Crystal, Michigan and Melissa Millikin of Ann Arbor, Michigan; ten grandchildren; four great-granddaughters and her pomeranian, Daisy Mae.

Besides her parents, a niece, Lisa Zawatski and her nephew, Raymond Zawatski also preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Stark Memorial with Lt. Gene Spence from the Salvation Army officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at the funeral home and Tuesday, October 22 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

