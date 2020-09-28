Christopher Michael “BUBBA” Hamrick, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher Michael “BUBBA” Hamrick, 37, died September 28, 2020 at Salem Medical Center from injuries from an automobile accident.

Christopher affectionately known as BUBBA was born in Salem, March 18, 1983, a son of Michael W. Gorby and Tina Hamrick.

Bubba’s family was very important to him and he spent 17 years of his life taking care of his Grandma Jane.

He loved 4-wheeling and spending time with his friends. Bubba had a love of music and you would often see him wearing Jordan or Chicago Bulls merch.

He is survived by parents, Michael W. (Shelia) Gorby and Tina (Joe Jackson) Hamrick; son, Gage Hamrick; daughter, Destiny Baddeley; step-daughter, Katie Smith; siblings, Amanda (Josh) Douglas, Ashley Croley, Levi (Lisa) Gorby and Brittney Beeson; nieces and nephews, Serinity Baddeley, Joseph Sims, Sophia and Parker Douglas; Troy and Bella Gorby and Tommy Crookston. He also is survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and “many” friends.

He was preceded in death by grandmother, Jane Arnoto and grandparents, Harry and Dorothy Gorby.

A Celebration of Bubba’s life will be held at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Stark Memorial. Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

