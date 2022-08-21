SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine (Seitz) Huffman, 81, died Saturday, August 20, 2022 at her residence with her family by her side.

She was born January 8, 1941 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Jacob and Mildred (Knopp) Seitz.

Christine was a graduate of St. Benedict Academy.

She enjoyed spending her time with her family and friends. Christine was a friend to many and never met a stranger.

She was an active member of St. Paul Catholic Church. Christine gave her life to God and the church, where she spear headed Eucharist Adoration and was active in the Legion of Mary as well as participated in a Bible study group and was in charge of the church prayer chain.

Her husband, Harold “Bob” Robert Huffman, whom she married August 26, 1961, preceded her in death July 10, 2019.

Survivors include three daughters, Pam (Jon) Gerace of Salem, Linda (Mark) Case of Columbiana and Shari (Chris) Madland of Fort Worth, Texas; sister, Elsa Forsythe of Liberty; five grandchildren, Adam (Caitlin) Hickey, Jon Anthony Gerace, Stephanie (Shane) Duda, Abigayle (Brian) Cox and Autumn Roach; two great-grandchildren, Logan Cox and Harper Hickey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Msgr. Peter Polando officiating.

Friends and family will be received Wednesday, August 24, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Friends and family will also be received Thursday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church, 935 E State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

