SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christina L. “Christie” Starcher, age 41, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, after a brief illness.

Christie was born on January 2, 1981 in Salem, Ohio, daughter of Gerald and the late Donna Starcher.

Christie spent many of her childhood years in Sacramento, California. California was one of her favorite places, which anyone who knew her could tell you! Christie was always a character, even as a small child. She gave as good as she got, going toe to toe with anyone, even the guys, whether gaming or hanging out at the pizza place on “Steelers Day”. She loved having a good time, no matter where she was!

Christie had many friends, male and female alike. Partners in crime all the time. She loved hanging out with her friends, of whom she was fiercely loyal and protective. Those friends included “sisters”, Amanda Morris and Kristy Hoprich and best guy friend, James. She loved the holidays and taking vacations with her family. She and her dad – who often went (lovingly) back and forth with each other – loved cars, spending time at local car shows or riding around town, along with working on houses together. She was a pet “mom” too, having many dogs and cats over the years. Always taking in strays! But her greatest love was her son and only child, Jordan. Together, like two peas in a pod, in good times and bad.

Surviving family includes father, Gerald Starcher; son, Jordan Starcher; brothers, Jarod and Eric Starcher, both of Salem; nephew, Ethan and niece, Lilly Starcher, both of Salem; aunt, Debra Dixon; cousin, Matt Brisco of Sacramento, California; uncles, Edward and Keith Delabar, of Elk Grove, California, David (Sheila) Starcher and Larry (Denise) Starcher and aunt, Doris (Charles) Caldarelli, in the Salem area. Cousins include Saharra Delabar, (late) Eddie and Derek (Desiree) Delabar, Jennifer and Jason Starcher and Erika, Jacqui and Cara Caldarelli; extended family and a multitude of friends, are left to cherish her memory.

For all her bravado, Christie had a huge heart underneath for both people and animals. I don’t think she really knew how many loved her. She was a study in contrast, as you can see from her social media – crazy memes but thoughtful, caring posts as well. We will miss her laugh and smack talk (her specialty) but mostly just her presence.

She was preceded in death by her beloved mom, Donna, with whom she is now reunited, giving some comfort to her family. Rest easy with all our loved ones until we meet again, Sis.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To plant a tree in her memory or send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.