SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl Lynn Javens, 68, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born August 12, 1954 in Salem, daughter of Clara Jane (Gregg) Hively and the late Eugene Hively.

Cheryl was a member of Concord Presbyterian Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother to her family. Cheryl enjoyed camping, fishing and crafting.

Survivors include her husband, Frank Javens, whom she married May 27, 1978; two sons, Jeremiah (Michele) Javens and Shane (Casey) Javens; a daughter, Carissa Brink; two sisters, Linda Smith and Cyndi Dubbert and six grandchildren.

Besides her father, Eugene, she was preceded in death by a brother, Brent Hively.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Stark Memorial with Rev. Joyce Reynolds officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Concord Presbyterian Church, 10013 Salem Warren Rd. (SR 45), Salem, OH 44460.

