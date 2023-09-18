SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Wendell Goddard, 89, passed away Friday, September 15, 2023, at Hospice House.

Wendell was born on January 28, 1934, in Salineville, Ohio, the son of Lawrence and Mildred Morrow Goddard.

Wendell served in the U.S. Army in Korea.

Wendell was a 1952 graduate of Salineville High School.

Wendell retired from BOC Water Hydraulics as a Cost Estimator.

His interests included, traveling and photography.

Wendell was a member of First Christian Church where he was in the choir.

His wife, the former Shirley A. Moore, whom he married September 3, 1955, passed away December 8, 2019

Wendell leaves two sons, Gary Goddard of Salem and Drew Goddard of Strongsville; six grandchildren, Tony, Devin and his wife, Amber, D.J., Nicole, Zion and Zaire; as well as three great-grandchildren, Aleeyah, Sebastian and Ophelia.

Besides his parents, Lawrence and Mildred Goddard and his wife, Shirley Goddard; Wendell was preceded in death by a sister.

Friends and family will be received from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 21, 2023, at the First Christian Church, 1151 E. Sixth Street, Salem, OH 44460.

A Celebration of Wendell’s Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 21, 2023, at the church, with Rev. Leonard Moore officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight Cleveland at www.honorflightcleveland.org/donations/ in Wendell Goddard’s memory.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

If unable to attend, join our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles “Wendell” W. Goddard, please visit our floral store.