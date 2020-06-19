Charles Wayne Hippely, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Chuck” Wayne Hippely, age 77, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born February 17, 1943 in Salem, son of the late Thomas and Pansy (Swiger) Hippely.

Charles was a 1961 graduate of United Local High School.

He was a member of the Phillips Christian Church.

Charles worked at Patterson Chrysler Plymouth as parts manager and owner and operator of Hill Top Auto, then later worked at Walmart.

He enjoyed classic cars, all sports and loved woodworking.

Survivors include his daughter, Tami Dennison of Salem; son, Timothy Hippely of Steubenville; stepchildren, who he helped raise, Tim Crowe and Dawn Marie; 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and his loving companion, Janice Townsend of Salem.

Besides his parents; a brother, Dean Hippely and a nephew, Wayne Hippely also preceded him in death.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 at Highland Memorial Park. For the safety of the Hippely family and visitors, please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask.

